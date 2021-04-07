Renaissance Investment Group LLC Cuts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $4,370,566,000. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $1,126,076,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,111,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,263 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,958,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 574.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,557,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,651 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.60.

JNJ stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.00. 64,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,233,315. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

