Renaissance Investment Group LLC Grows Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,626 shares during the period. Tetra Tech makes up 2.3% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Renaissance Investment Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Tetra Tech worth $8,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 105.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TTEK shares. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tetra Tech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.83.

In other news, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $540,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 10,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.45, for a total value of $1,398,189.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,631 shares of company stock worth $3,973,242 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTEK traded down $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $139.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,540. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.75. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.83 and a 52-week high of $144.69.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $605.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.86%.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

