Renaissance Investment Group LLC Has $5.22 Million Stock Holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 129.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 352,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 198,780 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Sabre worth $5,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SABR. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Sabre by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 489,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 12,086 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $685,000. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 95,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 19,392 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 199.1% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 257,269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 171,245 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sabre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SABR traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.51. The stock had a trading volume of 87,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,479,721. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 2.18. Sabre Co. has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.11). Sabre had a negative net margin of 48.78% and a negative return on equity of 105.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $1,253,000.00. Also, EVP David J. Shirk sold 31,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $454,115.84. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SABR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Sabre from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Sabre in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

