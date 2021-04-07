Renaissance Investment Group LLC Has $5.66 Million Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners comprises approximately 1.6% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $5,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $2,437,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,820,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $532,000. Institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

EPD stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,999,098. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $23.71. The stock has a market cap of $49.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.03.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.72%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.77.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

