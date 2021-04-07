Renaissance Investment Group LLC Has $6.32 Million Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the quarter. Xylem comprises approximately 1.7% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $6,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Xylem by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 10,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XYL shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen downgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.46.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total value of $584,446.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,746.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 6,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $672,293.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,652.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,392 shares of company stock valued at $1,907,808 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XYL stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,792. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.08. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.63 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 76.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 37.09%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

