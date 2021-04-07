Renaissance Investment Group LLC Has $6.65 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 1.8% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEP traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.50. 60,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,747,445. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.53 and a 1-year high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.40.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

