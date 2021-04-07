Renaissance Investment Group LLC Increases Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 3.0% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Vertical Research started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.96.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNP traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $221.72. 15,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,024,380. The company has a 50 day moving average of $212.74 and a 200-day moving average of $204.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $141.22 and a 12-month high of $224.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

