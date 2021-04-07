Renaissance Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,934 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,181 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 1.9% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,394,783. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $52.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.48.

In other news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

