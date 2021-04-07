Renaissance Investment Group LLC Purchases 142 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.7% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,928,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $2,370,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL traded up $19.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,228.75. The company had a trading volume of 21,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,542. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,064.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,808.80. The company has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,177.25 and a 1 year high of $2,228.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $15.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,108.21.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.