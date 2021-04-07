Renaissance Investment Group LLC Purchases 3,932 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,239 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the period. The TJX Companies comprises about 2.9% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $10,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carlson Capital Management grew its position in The TJX Companies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 8,980 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,002 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 16,055 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TJX traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.26. 49,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,959,644. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.30. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.52 and a twelve month high of $71.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $81.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.95%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.20.

In other The TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

