Renaissance Investment Group LLC Purchases 4,986 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies makes up approximately 1.8% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $6,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,089,275,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,750,000 after purchasing an additional 8,787,122 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,311,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12,729.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,854,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,828,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.83. 70,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,483,859. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $51.13 and a 12 month high of $80.06. The company has a market capitalization of $118.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.22.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

