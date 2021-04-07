Renaissance Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 172.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Booking by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 39 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in Booking by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in Booking by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 60 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $6.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,428.46. The company had a trading volume of 4,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,520. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,323.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,057.21. The stock has a market cap of $99.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.95, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,303.25 and a 52-week high of $2,469.58.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $23.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,237.87.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

