Renaissance Investment Group LLC Reduces Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC lessened its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,674 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,447 shares during the quarter. TopBuild comprises 2.5% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Renaissance Investment Group LLC owned about 0.13% of TopBuild worth $9,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in TopBuild by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in TopBuild by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in TopBuild by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its position in TopBuild by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 5,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in TopBuild by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLD traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $214.43. The company had a trading volume of 718 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,607. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.61. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $68.66 and a 12-month high of $224.89.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $721.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.26 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TopBuild news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.53, for a total transaction of $36,275.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,786.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 9,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,909,400.00. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

BLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist increased their price objective on TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.87.

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

