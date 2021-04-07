Renaissance Investment Group LLC Sells 111,574 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 81.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,701 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 111,574 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Masco during the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Masco by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 422,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,062,000 after acquiring an additional 68,726 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Masco during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Masco by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 836,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,934,000 after acquiring an additional 352,154 shares during the period. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Masco in the fourth quarter worth about $1,285,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Masco in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Masco in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Masco in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

NYSE:MAS traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,220. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $36.91 and a 12 month high of $62.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.63.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $1,588,550.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,138,605.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 6,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $348,087.60. Insiders sold 44,075 shares of company stock worth $2,452,777 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

