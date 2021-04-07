Renaissance Investment Group LLC Sells 1,441 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,097 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for about 3.6% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $13,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,267,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,649,155,000 after buying an additional 372,183 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Home Depot by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,929,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,223 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in The Home Depot by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,917,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,899,957,000 after purchasing an additional 293,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in The Home Depot by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,497,550,000 after purchasing an additional 991,241 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $313.14. 51,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,709,974. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.80. The company has a market capitalization of $337.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $191.54 and a 12 month high of $315.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.32.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

