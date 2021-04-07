Render Token Price Reaches $1.32 on Major Exchanges (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Render Token has a market cap of $201.82 million and approximately $21.33 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Render Token coin can now be purchased for about $1.32 or 0.00002342 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Render Token has traded 28.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Render Token

Render Token (RNDR) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 519,197,055 coins and its circulating supply is 153,196,090 coins. The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Render Token Coin Trading

