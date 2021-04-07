renDOGE Market Cap Tops $182,349.25 (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. renDOGE has a total market capitalization of $182,349.25 and $78,975.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One renDOGE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0591 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, renDOGE has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00070482 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $157.46 or 0.00281463 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005727 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $425.22 or 0.00760088 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,804.61 or 0.99752046 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00017512 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000473 BTC.

renDOGE Coin Profile

renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject . renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

