ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Shares Gap Up to $11.35

Shares of ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.35, but opened at $11.77. ReneSola shares last traded at $11.12, with a volume of 2,294 shares trading hands.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of ReneSola in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of ReneSola from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.26. The stock has a market cap of $762.62 million, a P/E ratio of -51.59 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
About ReneSola (NYSE:SOL)
ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.
