ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Shares Gap Up to $11.35

Shares of ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.35, but opened at $11.77. ReneSola shares last traded at $11.12, with a volume of 2,294 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of ReneSola in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of ReneSola from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Get ReneSola alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.26. The stock has a market cap of $762.62 million, a P/E ratio of -51.59 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of ReneSola by 1,566.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 40.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ReneSola (NYSE:SOL)

ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

See Also: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for ReneSola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReneSola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.