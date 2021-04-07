Renewable Electronic Energy Coin (REEC) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $146,086.00

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin (CURRENCY:REEC) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 7th. Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has a market capitalization of $1.91 million and approximately $146,086.00 worth of Renewable Electronic Energy Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Renewable Electronic Energy Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Renewable Electronic Energy Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.55 or 0.00068546 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $145.40 or 0.00258529 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005576 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.70 or 0.00714252 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,118.83 or 0.99784639 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00016030 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 58.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin Profile

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s total supply is 971,855,084 coins and its circulating supply is 431,106,511 coins. Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s official website is reec.io

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Renewable Electronic Energy Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Renewable Electronic Energy Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Renewable Electronic Energy Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Renewable Electronic Energy Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Renewable Electronic Energy Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.