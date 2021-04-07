Renold (LON:RNO) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.36

Shares of Renold plc (LON:RNO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 14.36 ($0.19) and traded as high as GBX 21.90 ($0.29). Renold shares last traded at GBX 21.50 ($0.28), with a volume of 310,152 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £48.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 20.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,993.75, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Renold Company Profile (LON:RNO)

Renold plc manufactures and sells high precision engineered power transmission products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Americas, Australasia, China, India, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chain and Torque Transmission. It offers standard, welded steel, trident, and draw bench conveyor chains, as well as conveyor chains for theme parks; and bucket elevator, escalator, heavy duty drag, and waste water treatment chains, as well as standard attachments.

