Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) General Counsel Sells $233,800.00 in Stock

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) General Counsel Tyler B. Dempsey sold 10,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $233,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 179,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,207,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ RPAY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.06. 415,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.76 and a beta of 0.78. Repay Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $28.42.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $41.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.72 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 12.06%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPAY. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Repay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,312,000. Portsea Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Repay during the 4th quarter valued at $34,996,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Repay during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,628,000. Untitled Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Repay during the 4th quarter valued at $28,359,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Repay during the 4th quarter valued at $17,304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on RPAY. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Repay in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Repay in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Repay from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Repay currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.

