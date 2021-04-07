REPO One Day Trading Volume Tops $144,417.00 (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 7th. During the last week, REPO has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. One REPO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000219 BTC on major exchanges. REPO has a total market capitalization of $2.80 million and approximately $144,417.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get REPO alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00071316 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $144.32 or 0.00253686 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005509 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $449.74 or 0.00790536 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,620.45 or 0.99525689 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00016843 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 60.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000460 BTC.

REPO Token Profile

REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,524,303 tokens. REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

Buying and Selling REPO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for REPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REPO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.