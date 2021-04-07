REPO One Day Volume Hits $132,304.00 (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. In the last week, REPO has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. One REPO token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000225 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. REPO has a total market cap of $2.87 million and approximately $132,304.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00070935 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.61 or 0.00271123 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.60 or 0.00795311 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,306.88 or 1.01146143 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00017285 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000464 BTC.

REPO Token Profile

REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,524,303 tokens. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

