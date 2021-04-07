Research Analysts’ Downgrades for April, 7th (CS, D, GD, GDDY, PINS, SSAAY, STM, STWD, TARS, TBI)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, April 7th:

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Get Credit Suisse Group AG alerts:

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $80.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Dominion Energy will benefit from steady investments, and contribution from organic as well as inorganic assets. Completion of Gas Transmission & Storage operations’ sale to Berkshire will help Dominion in the transition toward regulated operations and share buyback. The company is adding clean energy units to the generation portfolio and targets carbon neutrality by 2050. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past three months. However, Dominion Energy’s decision to discontinue the Atlantic Coast Pipeline after investing billions of dollars over the last six years will adversely impact its long-term growth prospects. The inherent risks of operating nuclear power plants and any failure by third-party producers to supply natural gas to Dominion could adversely impact profitability.”

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. They currently have $196.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “General Dynamics continues to witness strong order growth from both Pentagon and overseas clients. Its impressive backlog trends indicate solid demand for the company’s products, thereby bolstering its revenue generation prospects significantly. On the product development front, all five G700 flight test aircrafts are flying and have over 1,000 hours of test flight. General Dynamics’ shares have outperformed its industry in the past year. However, the fiscal 2021 defense budget has slashed its shipbuilding investments by $4 billion, which going forward could deal a heavy blow to the General Dynamics, a shipbuilding giant. Within its Aerospace segment, quarantine and travel restrictions in connection with the pandemic have impacted the timing of aircraft deliveries and the economic consequences of COVID-19 have affected demand.”

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $87.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “GoDaddy is being driven by strong product demand, new customer addition and efficient execution. The company continued to ride on personalized products and services, and the technology platform. Growing adoption of all its products, including domain products drove top-line growth. Higher subscriptions to Websites and Marketing, and managed WordPress offerings, international expansion, robust feature engagements and strength in GoCentral drove growth of the Hosting and Presence segment. Additionally, growing momentum of Open-Xchange in the emerging markets is likely to accelerate revenues within the Business Applications unit. However, the company’s heavy debt burden and rising expenses remain concerns. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to in the past year.”

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $87.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Pinterest is benefiting from user base expansion boosted by coronavirus-led social distancing norms. Availability of features like Today and Shop tab for Pinners are expected to drive user growth in the near term. Moreover, enhanced product offerings, wider Pinner and advertiser base, simplified ad systems through Verified Merchant Program and Pinterest Partners Program for small businesses are key catalysts. Growing Gen Z and millennial user base is a major growth driver in the long haul. Additionally, partnership with Shopify is helping smaller merchants to get on Pinterest. Markedly, for the first quarter, 2021 Pinterest expects revenue growth of more than 70% year over year. Notably, shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, growing expenses to expand domestically and internationally will weigh on profits in the near term.”

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SSAB Svenskt Stal AB engages in the provision of steel and construction solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. SSAB Special Steels segment provides marketing and sales of SSAB’s quenched and tempered steels. SSAB EMEA segment pertains to Europe, the Middle East and Africa. SSAB Americas segment refers to North and Latin America. SSAB APAC segment consists of Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Tibnor segment is the distribution of steel and metals. Ruukki Construction is engaged in the sales and production of energy-efficient building and construction solutions. It’s also operates in the Automotive, Construction Machinery, Material Handling and Heavy Transport segment. SSAB Svenskt Stal AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “STMicroelectronics is a global independent semiconductor company which designs, develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of semiconductor integrated circuits and discrete devices used in a wide variety of microelectronic applications, including telecommunications systems, computer systems, consumer products, automotive products and industrial automation and control systems. “

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Starwood Property Trust, Inc. is a newly formed company that is focused primarily on originating, investing in, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will be externally managed and advised by SPT Management, LLC, an affiliate of Starwood Capital Group and intends to elect to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for U.S. federal income tax purposes. “

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates to address ophthalmic conditions. The company’s product candidate consist TP-03 which is in clinical stage. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “TrueBlue, Inc. is a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions, helping clients improve growth and performance by providing staffing, workforce management, and recruitment process outsourcing solutions. The company’s specialized workforce solutions meet clients’ needs for a reliable, efficient workforce in a wide variety of industries. “

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Bio-Techne Corporation is a global life sciences company. It develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology products and clinical diagnostic controls. It provides proteins, such as cytokines, growth factors, and enzymes; antibodies, including polyclonal and monoclonal antibodies; immunoassays comprising quantikine kits; and clinical diagnostic immunoassay kits. The Company also offers flow cytometry products; natural and synthetic chemical compounds; hematology controls and calibrators; and hematology control products. Bio-Techne Corporation, formerly known as Techne Corporation, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Tenable Holdings, Inc. is a provider of Cyber Exposure solutions, which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Tenable’s enterprise software platform enables broad visibility into an organization’s cyber exposure across the modern attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate technical data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk. “

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.