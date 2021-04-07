Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) – Analysts at Raymond James increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $322.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.07 million.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HBM. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays lowered Hudbay Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $12.00 to $13.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.20.

Shares of NYSE:HBM opened at $7.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $8.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 2.57.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 383,864 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 102,589 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,717,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 401.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 239,418 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 191,714 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 233.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,498,140 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $835,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.0079 dividend. This is an increase from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

