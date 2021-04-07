Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Logiq, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:LGIQ)

Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) – Investment analysts at Zacks Investment Research dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Logiq in a report released on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research analyst L. Thompson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.64) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.40).

Logiq stock opened at $6.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $103.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.05. Logiq has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Logiq, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce, m-commerce, and fintech business enablement solutions and services. The firm offers Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), which enables small-medium-sized businesses to create a mobile application without the need of technical knowledge, investment or background in information technology.

