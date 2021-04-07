Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Franco-Nevada Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) – Raymond James issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a report issued on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “OUTPERFORM” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.86 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FNV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$198.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. CIBC lowered their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$251.50 to C$230.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$205.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$184.40.

Franco-Nevada stock opened at C$165.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 12.48 and a quick ratio of 11.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$148.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$165.60. Franco-Nevada has a 52-week low of C$133.63 and a 52-week high of C$222.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 96.94.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$396.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$334.90 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.332 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 45.03%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

