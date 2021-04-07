Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report issued on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.09. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HBM. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight Capital increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised Hudbay Minerals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$10.60 to C$12.20 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.30.

HBM stock opened at C$9.94 on Wednesday. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of C$2.75 and a 52-week high of C$10.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.97.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$420.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$367.89 million.

In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Cashel Aran Meagher sold 7,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.93, for a total value of C$71,644.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,081,337.28.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.66%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

