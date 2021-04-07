Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Integra Resources Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (CVE:ITR)

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Integra Resources in a research note issued on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Integra Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Get Integra Resources alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Pi Financial boosted their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.05 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$7.25 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of CVE:ITR opened at C$3.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$201.10 million and a PE ratio of -6.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.34. Integra Resources has a 1 year low of C$1.76 and a 1 year high of C$5.90.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

Featured Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.