Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Revolve Group, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Revolve Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 5th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now forecasts that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.15. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RVLV. Zacks Investment Research cut Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $24.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

Revolve Group stock opened at $47.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83. Revolve Group has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $55.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.83 and a 200-day moving average of $30.72.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.15. Revolve Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The business had revenue of $140.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.16 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Revolve Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. JBF Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 3,017.0% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 62,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 60,340 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 3,351.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the period. 32.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 2,117,762 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $81,745,613.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David Pujades sold 7,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $275,839.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,839.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,200,022 shares of company stock valued at $84,805,269 over the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

