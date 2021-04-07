Research Analysts Set Expectations for Lion Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:LIOPF)

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Lion in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Miyasako forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lion’s FY2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

OTCMKTS LIOPF opened at $23.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67 and a beta of -0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.20. Lion has a 1-year low of $23.20 and a 1-year high of $23.20.

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $893.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.25 million. Lion had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 8.87%.

Lion Company Profile

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, wet wipes, body washes and bath additives, beauty soaps, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

