Research Analysts Set Expectations for NexGen Energy Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of NexGen Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for NexGen Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

NXE has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on NexGen Energy from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on NexGen Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on NexGen Energy from $6.75 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NexGen Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.40.

NXE opened at $4.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -47.55 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 12.44, a quick ratio of 12.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. NexGen Energy has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $4.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.31.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02).

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXE. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NexGen Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.