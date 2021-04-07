Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Holdings Trimmed by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 60.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 301,400 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.17% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROIC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 207.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 44,497 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 582,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,071,000 after buying an additional 71,493 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,476,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,380,000 after buying an additional 8,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 11.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 147,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 15,277 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROIC stock opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.71 and a beta of 1.47. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $17.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.59.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 2.61%. On average, research analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.75 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.61.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

