Reviewing RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) and So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY)

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) and So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

RingCentral has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, So-Young International has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

86.3% of RingCentral shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.4% of So-Young International shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of RingCentral shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares RingCentral and So-Young International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RingCentral -9.66% -12.62% -3.55% So-Young International 3.07% 1.42% 1.16%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for RingCentral and So-Young International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RingCentral 0 0 21 1 3.05 So-Young International 0 1 3 0 2.75

RingCentral currently has a consensus price target of $431.77, suggesting a potential upside of 41.06%. So-Young International has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.03%. Given RingCentral’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe RingCentral is more favorable than So-Young International.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RingCentral and So-Young International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RingCentral $902.86 million 30.68 -$53.61 million ($0.19) -1,611.05 So-Young International $165.42 million 6.59 $25.38 million N/A N/A

So-Young International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RingCentral.

Summary

RingCentral beats So-Young International on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc. provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers. The company's products also comprise RingCentral Engage Voice, a cloud-based outbound/blended customer engagement platform for midsize and enterprise companies; RingCentral Glip, a team messaging and collaboration solution that allows a range of teams to stay connected through various modes of communication through an integration with RingCentral Office; and RingCentral Live Reports, an add-on for RingCentral Office customers to gather real-time information. In addition, it offers RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities. The company serves a range of industries, including financial services, education, healthcare, legal services, real estate, retail, technology, insurance, construction, hospitality, and state and local government, as well as others. It sells its products through a network of direct sales representatives, as well as sales agents, resellers, and channel partners. RingCentral, Inc. has strategic partnerships with Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise; and Vodafone Business. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Belmont, California.

So-Young International Company Profile

So-Young International Inc. operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company facilitates research on medical aesthetic treatment trends; ratings and reviews on treatment experiences; and blogs under the name Beauty Diaries. It also provides reservation services in the areas of dermatology, dentistry and orthodontics, ophthalmology, physical examinations, gynecology, human papilloma virus vaccines, and postnatal care; Software as a Service; and guiding and consulting services through training programs for medical service providers. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 6,100 medical aesthetic service providers and 2,600 other consumption healthcare service providers on its platform. So-Young International Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

