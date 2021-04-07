Revolution Bars Group (LON:RBG) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $29.09

Revolution Bars Group plc (LON:RBG) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 29.09 ($0.38) and traded as low as GBX 29 ($0.38). Revolution Bars Group shares last traded at GBX 30 ($0.39), with a volume of 293,029 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 29.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 20.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £37.51 million and a PE ratio of -0.43.

Revolution Bars Group Company Profile (LON:RBG)

Revolution Bars Group plc operates premium bars located in towns or city centre high streets across the United Kingdom. Its bars offer food and drinks. As of December 16, 2020, the company operated 67 bars, including 49 bars under the Revolution and 18 under the RevoluciÃ³n de Cuba brand names. Revolution Bars Group plc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Ashton-Under-Lyne, the United Kingdom.

