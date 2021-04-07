Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Director Sells $1,274,656.80 in Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Director Peter Svennilson sold 27,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total value of $1,274,656.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,771.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Peter Svennilson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

On Monday, April 5th, Peter Svennilson sold 18,215 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $849,729.75.

NASDAQ:RVMD traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.29. The company had a trading volume of 330,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,927. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.96 and a 200 day moving average of $41.65. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.53 and a 1 year high of $56.18.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.14). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 191.17% and a negative return on equity of 32.25%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on RVMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.

See Also: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.