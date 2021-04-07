Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $386.86

Shares of Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 386.86 ($5.05) and traded as high as GBX 449 ($5.87). Ricardo shares last traded at GBX 439 ($5.74), with a volume of 257,446 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 456.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 386.86. The company has a market cap of £273.14 million and a PE ratio of -16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.81, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Ricardo’s payout ratio is -0.24%.

Ricardo plc provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services for transportation original equipment manufacturers and operators, suppliers, energy companies, and government agencies. It operates through Energy & Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I), Defense, Performance Products (PP, and Other segments.

