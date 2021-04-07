Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Shares Gap Up to $3.34

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.34, but opened at $3.60. Rigel Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.38, with a volume of 6,764 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RIGL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rigel Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.36. The stock has a market cap of $567.94 million, a PE ratio of -22.27 and a beta of 1.48.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.96% and a negative net margin of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $18.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 183.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,106,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542,643 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 42,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 24,078 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,680,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after buying an additional 575,574 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,054,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after buying an additional 22,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

