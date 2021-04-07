RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management reduced its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,983 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 57,822 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.17% of RingCentral worth $57,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 9.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 34.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in RingCentral by 252.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 16,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in RingCentral during the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RNG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $449.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $530.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $432.52.

In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.84, for a total transaction of $146,242.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,667,660.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.72, for a total value of $4,596,756.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 165,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,998,279.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 74,099 shares of company stock valued at $28,410,450 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral stock opened at $306.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $344.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.99 and a 12-month high of $449.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.86 and a beta of 0.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $334.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

