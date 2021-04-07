RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management reduced its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,983 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 57,822 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.17% of RingCentral worth $57,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 9.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in RingCentral by 34.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the third quarter valued at $291,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in RingCentral by 252.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 16,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral stock opened at $306.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $344.47 and its 200-day moving average is $335.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.99 and a 1 year high of $449.00. The company has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -248.86 and a beta of 0.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $334.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.84, for a total value of $146,242.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,667,660.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Neil Williams sold 4,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.23, for a total transaction of $1,519,866.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,745.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,099 shares of company stock worth $28,410,450. Insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $449.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $367.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $360.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $432.52.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

