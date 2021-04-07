Rio DeFi (RFUEL) Reaches One Day Volume of $3.38 Million

Rio DeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One Rio DeFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Rio DeFi has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. Rio DeFi has a total market cap of $27.69 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of Rio DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00055205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00021117 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $355.14 or 0.00634145 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00078697 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Rio DeFi Profile

Rio DeFi (CRYPTO:RFUEL) is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2020. Rio DeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 250,171,273 coins. Rio DeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rio DeFi is medium.com/@riodefiofficial . The official website for Rio DeFi is riochain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

Buying and Selling Rio DeFi

