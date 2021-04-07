Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 35,893 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,364,753 shares.The stock last traded at $80.28 and had previously closed at $78.78.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RIO shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. DZ Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Societe Generale raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,034 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 8,244 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,124,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 10,331 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at $7,105,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at $7,135,000. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

About Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

