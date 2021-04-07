RioDeFi (RFUEL) Price Down 18.7% Over Last 7 Days

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. RioDeFi has a market capitalization of $31.69 million and approximately $6.65 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, RioDeFi has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar. One RioDeFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000217 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

RioDeFi Profile

RioDeFi (CRYPTO:RFUEL) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 257,680,587 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

RioDeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RioDeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RioDeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

