Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Hits $0.16

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000278 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $80.00 million and approximately $5.39 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00052820 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00014650 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000074 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 36.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Coin Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.