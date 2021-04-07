Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share (NYSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 6th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. William Blair also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

RBA has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.36.

RBA opened at $60.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.19 and its 200-day moving average is $62.40. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1-year low of $36.08 and a 1-year high of $78.64.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $383.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.50 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 19.76%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.17%.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider James J. Jeter sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $33,858.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,798.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,247. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,343 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,464. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 382.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

