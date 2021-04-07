Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts (NYSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report issued on Tuesday, April 6th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.61. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ FY2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $383.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.50 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.03%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.36.

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $60.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12 month low of $36.08 and a 12 month high of $78.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.17%.

In other news, insider James J. Jeter sold 7,784 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total transaction of $427,263.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,431.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 12,861 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $707,355.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,343 shares of company stock worth $3,054,464. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 382.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

