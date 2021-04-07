Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report released on Tuesday, April 6th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.77. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.69 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$499.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$476.73 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RBA. TD Securities cut their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$75.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

Shares of RBA stock opened at C$76.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$8.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$70.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$80.35. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12-month low of C$50.52 and a 12-month high of C$101.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Further Reading: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.