Ritocoin Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges (RITO)

Ritocoin (CURRENCY:RITO) traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. Ritocoin has a total market capitalization of $613,193.63 and approximately $119.00 worth of Ritocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ritocoin has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ritocoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00068154 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.18 or 0.00260886 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005562 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.78 or 0.00722420 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,534.16 or 0.99112802 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00016007 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 52.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000436 BTC.

About Ritocoin

Ritocoin’s total supply is 1,576,913,334 coins and its circulating supply is 1,564,866,672 coins. Ritocoin’s official Twitter account is @ritocoin . Ritocoin’s official website is ritocoin.org

Ritocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ritocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ritocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ritocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

