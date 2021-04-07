RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) to Issue $0.16 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1586 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of OPP remained flat at $$15.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 129,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,090. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.51. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $15.35.

Get RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund alerts:

About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.