RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

RFM traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $22.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,532. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.36. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $23.60.

In other news, insider Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $80,424.00. Insiders sold 10,111 shares of company stock valued at $224,871 over the last three months.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund

